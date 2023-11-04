Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Harvard Crimson and Columbia Lions square off at 12:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Crimson. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Harvard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-15.6) 40.5 Harvard 28, Columbia 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of four of Lions games last season hit the over.

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

All Crimson one game with a set total have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Crimson 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 12.7 15.6 21.0 6.7 6.5 22.3 Harvard 33.9 18.9 37.0 16.6 14.0 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.