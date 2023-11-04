Ivy League opponents meet when the Columbia Lions (2-5) and the Harvard Crimson (6-1) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium.

Columbia sports the 25th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (299.9 yards allowed per game), but ranks sixth-worst on offense (244.4 yards per game). Harvard ranks 51st with 368.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 71st with 358.1 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Columbia vs. Harvard Key Statistics

Columbia Harvard 244.4 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.0 (87th) 299.9 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.1 (32nd) 119.7 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (8th) 124.7 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.7 (118th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has thrown for 499 yards (71.3 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 41.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Joey Giorgi, has carried the ball 100 times for 435 yards (62.1 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 59 receiving yards on nine catches.

This season, Malcolm Terry II has carried the ball 49 times for 219 yards (31.3 per game).

JJ Jenkins has hauled in 25 catches for 361 yards (51.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Bryson Canty has put together an 81-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on three targets.

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 951 yards on 72-of-144 passing with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 519 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 603 yards, or 86.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Cooper Barkate leads his team with 292 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has caught 11 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (21.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Scott Woods II has racked up 131 reciving yards (18.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

