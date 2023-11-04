When the Pennsylvania Quakers play the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Quakers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-8.1) 46.9 Pennsylvania 28, Cornell 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of four of Big Red games last season hit the over.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Quakers games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Big Red vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pennsylvania 27.4 21.9 29.3 30.7 26.0 15.3 Cornell 20.9 23.7 19.3 21.0 23.0 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.