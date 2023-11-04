Ivy League foes match up when the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) and the Cornell Big Red (3-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Franklin Field.

Pennsylvania is compiling 27.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 51st in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 31st, surrendering 21.9 points per game. With 368.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cornell ranks 51st in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 47th, giving up 333.9 total yards per contest.

Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Franklin Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics

Cornell Pennsylvania 368.0 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (68th) 333.9 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.9 (4th) 116.9 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94.6 (118th) 251.1 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.1 (5th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 1,645 yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 314 yards (44.9 ypg) on 85 carries with six touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has collected 144 yards (on 32 carries).

Nicholas Laboy's 512 receiving yards (73.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 40 receptions on 28 targets with two touchdowns.

Matt Robbert has totaled 261 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 22 receptions.

Doryn Smith's 22 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 226 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has 2,088 pass yards for Pennsylvania, completing 66.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Hosley, has carried the ball 57 times for 234 yards (33.4 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 16 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Mulatu has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 166 yards (23.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with 18 grabs for 112 yards

Jared Richardson's leads his squad with 623 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Alex Haight has put together a 346-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 27 targets.

Bisi Owens has compiled 22 grabs for 241 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

