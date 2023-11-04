Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Finney-Smith tallied 21 points in his previous game, which ended in a 109-107 win versus the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Finney-Smith, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Celtics allowed 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the league.

Allowing an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 38 17 9 3 5 2 0 11/23/2022 37 10 3 1 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.