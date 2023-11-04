For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Erik Gustafsson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

