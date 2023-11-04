When the Fordham Rams play the Bucknell Bison at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Fordham vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-11.7) 58.6 Fordham 35, Bucknell 23

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have covered the spread in every game this season.

Two Rams games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have covered each spread they have faced this year (2-0-0).

One of the Bison's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Rams vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 34.8 25.8 43.8 25.0 25.8 26.5 Bucknell 22.8 34.1 21.8 33.0 23.8 35.3

