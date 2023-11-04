The Fordham Rams (5-3) take on a fellow Patriot League foe when they visit the Bucknell Bison (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Coffey Field.

Fordham ranks 85th in total defense this season (376.6 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 445.3 total yards per game. Bucknell has been sputtering on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 34.1 points allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 22.8 points per contest (77th-ranked).

Fordham vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Fordham vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

Fordham Bucknell 445.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (74th) 376.6 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.6 (110th) 166.9 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.1 (109th) 278.4 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has recorded 2,195 yards (274.4 ypg) on 178-of-270 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Julius Loughride has 936 rushing yards on 157 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 143 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jamell James has carried the ball 19 times for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

M.J. Wright's leads his squad with 654 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 50 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has put up a 598-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes on 48 targets.

Mekai Felton's 37 catches are good enough for 412 yards and six touchdowns.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker leads Bucknell with 1,610 yards on 136-of-223 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Coleman Bennett has rushed for 422 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 29 catches, totaling 296 yards.

Rushawn Baker has run for 313 yards across 77 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Eric Weatherly has collected 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 467 (58.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has six touchdowns.

Josh Gary has put up a 328-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 24 targets.

Damian Harris' 29 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 301 yards (37.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

