The Fordham Rams (5-3) will face off against their Patriot League-rival, the Bucknell Bison (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Coffey Field. The Bison will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fordham vs. Bucknell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fordham vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Fordham vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fordham Moneyline Bucknell Moneyline
BetMGM Fordham (-18.5) 66.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Fordham (-18.5) 66.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Fordham vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

  • Fordham has covered three times in three games with a spread this season.
  • Bucknell has covered in each of its two games with a spread this year.
  • The Bison have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

