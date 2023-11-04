Fordham vs. Bucknell: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Fordham Rams (5-3) will face off against their Patriot League-rival, the Bucknell Bison (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Coffey Field. The Bison will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fordham vs. Bucknell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fordham vs. Bucknell Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bronx, New York
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
Fordham vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fordham Moneyline
|Bucknell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fordham (-18.5)
|66.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Fordham (-18.5)
|66.5
|-900
|+590
Fordham vs. Bucknell Betting Trends
- Fordham has covered three times in three games with a spread this season.
- Bucknell has covered in each of its two games with a spread this year.
- The Bison have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
