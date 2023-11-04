The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Trouba find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trouba stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Trouba has zero points on the power play.

Trouba's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.