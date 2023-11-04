In the upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jimmy Vesey to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

Vesey is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Vesey has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

