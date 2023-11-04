Should you bet on Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski 2022-23 stats and insights

Brodzinski scored in one of 17 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Brodzinski produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

