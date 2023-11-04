Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Miller scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Miller averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

