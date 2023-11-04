Kaapo Kakko will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to bet on Kakko's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kaapo Kakko vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kakko Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kakko has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:23 on the ice per game.

Kakko has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

Kakko has recorded a point twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of 10 games this season, Kakko has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Kakko hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kakko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Kakko Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

