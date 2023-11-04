Girona FC versus CA Osasuna is one of many strong options on today's LaLiga slate.

Watch CA Osasuna vs Girona FC

Girona FC makes the trip to face CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Girona FC (+155)

Girona FC (+155) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+160)

CA Osasuna (+160) Draw: (+230)

Watch Real Betis vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca travels to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 11:15 AM ET

Game Time: 11:15 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Betis (-125)

Real Betis (-125) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+360)

RCD Mallorca (+360) Draw: (+230)

Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to play RC Celta de Vigo at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (+140)

RC Celta de Vigo (+140) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+180)

Sevilla FC (+180) Draw: (+235)

Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona journeys to match up with Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (+105)

FC Barcelona (+105) Underdog: Real Sociedad (+240)

Real Sociedad (+240) Draw: (+240)

