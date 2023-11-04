If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lewis County, New York this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Onondaga County
  • Schuyler County
  • Broome County
  • Orange County
  • Montgomery County
  • Tompkins County
  • Madison County
  • Cayuga County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Ulster County

    • Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Dolgeville High School at Beaver River Senior High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Beaver Falls, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.