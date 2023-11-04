In the game between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Red Flash to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

LIU Post vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Saint Francis (PA) (-10.3) 46.8 Saint Francis (PA) 29, LIU Post 18

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

The Pioneers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash have won twice against the spread this year.

Two of the Red Flash's three games have hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Saint Francis (PA) 24.4 27.6 31.0 21.7 20.4 31.2 LIU Post 14.4 26.0 17.0 27.7 12.8 25.0

