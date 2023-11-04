The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the LIU Post Pioneers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at DeGol Field in an NEC battle.

Saint Francis (PA) ranks 80th in total offense (334.6 yards per game) and 84th in total defense (376.0 yards allowed per game) this year. LIU Post has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FCS with 14.4 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 26.0 points per contest (57th-ranked).

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

LIU Post vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

LIU Post vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

LIU Post Saint Francis (PA) 281.4 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.6 (78th) 358.9 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.0 (81st) 165.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.0 (52nd) 116.3 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.6 (86th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell leads LIU Post with 506 yards on 43-of-88 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 108 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davon Wells has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 297 yards (37.1 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 17 receptions this season are good for 230 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Pat Bowen has piled up 288 yards (on 51 carries) with one touchdown.

Kyren Petteway has recorded 152 receiving yards (19.0 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Owen Glascoe has racked up 143 reciving yards (17.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle leads Saint Francis (PA) with 1,222 yards (152.8 ypg) on 99-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 309 rushing yards on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jordan Jackson has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 403 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Dawson Snyder's 502 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 30 catches and three touchdowns.

Casey McKinney has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 35.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jayden Ivory has racked up six grabs for 115 yards, an average of 14.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

