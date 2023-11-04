Our projection model predicts the Drake Bulldogs will beat the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Marist vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-14.8) 50.7 Drake 33, Marist 18

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Foxes and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Red Foxes vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 20.1 30.4 28.3 29.7 15.2 30.8 Drake 23.0 27.9 32.3 17.3 16.0 28.0

