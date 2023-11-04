Pioneer League foes meet when the Marist Red Foxes (4-4) and the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

From an offensive standpoint, Marist ranks 94th in the FCS with 20.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 90th in points allowed (362.9 points allowed per contest). Drake ranks 76th in the FCS with 23.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 75th with 27.9 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Marist vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Marist vs. Drake Key Statistics

Marist Drake 292.9 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (51st) 362.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.4 (38th) 107.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (101st) 185.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.5 (23rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has 1,376 yards passing for Marist, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 575 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, Tristan Shannon has carried the ball 48 times for 191 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Matt Stianche has hauled in 31 catches for 503 yards (62.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Will Downes has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 26.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jake Ciolino has compiled 11 receptions for 129 yards, an average of 16.1 yards per game.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 1,969 passing yards, or 246.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Dorian Boyland has rushed for 476 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Christian Galvan has piled up 274 yards (on 86 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's 372 receiving yards (46.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 17 targets with four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has 18 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 305 yards (38.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Colin Howard's 15 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 294 yards (36.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

