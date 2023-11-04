On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Mika Zibanejad going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Zibanejad's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

