Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Zibanejad has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zibanejad has a point in five of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.