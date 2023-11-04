Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bridges, in his last game (November 3 win against the Bulls), put up 20 points.

With prop bets in place for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+136)

Over 3.5 (+136) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, giving up 44 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics gave up 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the league.

On defense, the Celtics gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 43 38 10 4 4 0 1 2/3/2023 38 25 2 3 0 0 0 12/7/2022 28 4 3 0 0 0 1

