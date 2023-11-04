Nassau County, New York has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Cayuga County
  • Onondaga County
  • Herkimer County
  • Ulster County
  • Tompkins County
  • Orange County
  • Montgomery County
  • Madison County
  • Broome County
  • Schuyler County

    • Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Long Beach Senior High School at H. Frank Carey High School

    • Game Time: 1:20 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Franklin Square, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.