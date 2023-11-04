New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nassau County, New York has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Other Games in New York This Week
Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Long Beach Senior High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 1:20 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
