The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

While Nebraska ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total offense with 322.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 14th-best (298.8 yards per game allowed). Michigan State has been sputtering on offense, ranking 22nd-worst with 322.9 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 360.1 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan State 322.4 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (116th) 298.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (47th) 190.1 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (115th) 132.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (86th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (128th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 838 passing yards, completing 51.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 446 yards (55.8 ypg) on 104 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 76 times for 320 yards (40 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 216 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 16 passes for 176 yards (22 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marcus Washington has compiled eight receptions for 176 yards, an average of 22 yards per game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has put up 1,090 passing yards, or 136.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 141 times for 609 yards (76.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has totaled 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 342 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (36 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover's 14 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 261 yards (32.6 ypg).

