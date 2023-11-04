When they visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Boston Celtics (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak. The Nets have won three games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and gave up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the NBA) and allowed 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +70 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 231.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 223.9 points per contest last year, 6.6 fewer points than the total for this game.

Boston covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Brooklyn won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Nets and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +12500 +5000 - Celtics +375 +170 -

