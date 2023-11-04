Nets vs. Celtics November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (1-0) at Barclays Center, starting on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Nets vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, NBCS-BOS
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year. He also sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He made 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. put up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Last season, Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He drained 56.6% of his shots from the floor.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points last season, plus 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards.
- Jaylen Brown collected 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 boards.
- Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Nets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Celtics
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
