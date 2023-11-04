Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (1-0) at Barclays Center, starting on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: YES, NBCS-BOS

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year. He also sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He made 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. put up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He drained 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points last season, plus 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards.

Jaylen Brown collected 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 boards.

Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Nets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Celtics 113.4 Points Avg. 117.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.7% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.8% Three Point % 37.6%

