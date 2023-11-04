The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 230.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points twice this season.
  • Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 231.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Nets have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets put up an average of 116.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.
  • Brooklyn is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Nets vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Celtics
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
34-14
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 36-18
33-15
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 45-9
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
35-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-13
40-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-8

