Nets vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.
Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points twice this season.
- Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 231.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nets have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nets vs Celtics Additional Info
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets put up an average of 116.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.
- Brooklyn is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.
Nets vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nets
|Celtics
|113.4
|117.9
|19
|4
|34-14
|36-18
|33-15
|45-9
|112.5
|111.4
|8
|4
|35-22
|33-13
|40-17
|38-8
