The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 230.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points twice this season.

Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 231.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets put up an average of 116.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.

Brooklyn is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Nets vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Celtics 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 34-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 36-18 33-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 45-9 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 35-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-13 40-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-8

