Nets vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 4
The Brooklyn Nets' (3-2) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, November 4 game against the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Barclays Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Friday, the Nets claimed a 109-107 victory over the Bulls. In the Nets' win, Dorian Finney-Smith led the way with 21 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|12
|5
|3
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|7
|7
|4
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Out (Foot)
Nets vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-BOS
Nets vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
