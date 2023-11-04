The Brooklyn Nets' (3-2) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, November 4 game against the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Barclays Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Friday, the Nets claimed a 109-107 victory over the Bulls. In the Nets' win, Dorian Finney-Smith led the way with 21 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Johnson PF Out Calf 12 5 3 Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7 7 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Out (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 230.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.