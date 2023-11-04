The Boston Celtics (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) on November 4, 2023. The Nets have won three games in a row.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Brooklyn has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Nets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.

The Nets put up an average of 116.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 3-2.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets scored 113 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.7.

At home, the Nets conceded 110 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 115.

At home, the Nets sunk 13.1 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (12.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).

Nets Injuries