How to Watch the Nets vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) on November 4, 2023. The Nets have won three games in a row.
Nets vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Nets Injury Report
|Celtics vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Nets Prediction
|Celtics vs Nets Player Props
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Brooklyn has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Nets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.
- The Nets put up an average of 116.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 3-2.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nets scored 113 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.7.
- At home, the Nets conceded 110 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 115.
- At home, the Nets sunk 13.1 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (12.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Johnson
|Out
|Calf
|Ben Simmons
|Questionable
|Back
|Nicolas Claxton
|Questionable
|Ankle
