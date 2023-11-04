Jayson Tatum and Mikal Bridges are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets square off at Barclays Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 21.5-point over/under for Cameron Thomas on Saturday is 11.5 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected four boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -108)

Ben Simmons' 8.3 points per game average is 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Simmons has averaged 8.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Bridges' 20.7 points per game are 0.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Tatum has racked up 29.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Saturday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -108)

Jaylen Brown's 24.7 points per game are 4.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

