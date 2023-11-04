The Clemson Tigers (4-4) host the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.3 points allowed per game). Clemson has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 267.5 total yards per game (sixth-best). On offense, it ranks 48th by piling up 416.6 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Notre Dame Clemson 427.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (55th) 279.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (5th) 164.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (67th) 263.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (46th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,126 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 901 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 273 yards (30.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 422 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 19 passes for 417 yards (46.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 17 grabs for 251 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has put up 1,947 passing yards, or 243.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Will Shipley has rushed for 515 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Phil Mafah has been given 73 carries and totaled 439 yards with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins leads his team with 408 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has recorded 395 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Jake Briningstool's 31 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 344 yards (43 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Clemson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.