The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Ohio State owns the 37th-ranked offense this season (32.5 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 10 points allowed per game. Rutgers ranks 66th in the FBS with 28.1 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by allowing only 15.8 points per game.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (114th) 260 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 2,163 yards (270.4 ypg) on 148-of-231 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 457 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 270 yards on 66 carries, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-leading 889 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 85 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (53.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 37.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,134 passing yards (141.8 per game) while completing 50.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 144 times for 744 yards (93 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel has hauled in 294 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 17 passes and compiled 290 receiving yards (36.3 per game).

Isaiah Washington has racked up 179 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

