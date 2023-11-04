Week 10 of the college football season is here. To find out how every Pioneer League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-1

6-2 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 45-28 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 33-7 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 49-14 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

4. Butler

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 17-7 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Morehead State

@ Morehead State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 17-11 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 17-11 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Marist

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 49-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stetson

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 1-8

3-5 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 33-7 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Presbyterian

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 45-28 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: San Diego

San Diego Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-6 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 37-10 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

