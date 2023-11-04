Artemi Panarin and Kirill Kaprizov are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, collecting 16 points in 10 games.

Through 10 games, Adam Fox has scored three goals and picked up eight assists.

Chris Kreider has scored seven goals and added two assists in 10 games for New York.

In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has recorded 56 saves.

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his club with 10 points (one per game), as he has scored three goals and seven assists in 10 games (playing 22:09 per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 10 points (five goals and five assists).

This season, Mats Zuccarello has scored two goals and contributed eight assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 1-2-1 on the season, allowing 13 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 104 saves with an .889% save percentage (50th in the league).

Rangers vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 19th 3 Goals Scored 3.5 7th 2nd 1.9 Goals Allowed 4.2 31st 29th 28 Shots 30.7 18th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 34.8 28th 3rd 32.43% Power Play % 15.79% 19th 13th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 63.64% 32nd

