A pair of streaking clubs meet when the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX. The Rangers have won six in a row, but the Wild are on a four-game losing streak.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Rangers (-105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are an underdog for the first time this season.

New York has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the -105 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

New York has played three games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 35 (8th) Goals 30 (18th) 42 (31st) Goals Allowed 19 (2nd) 6 (17th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 12 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (12th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers' 30 total goals (three per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Rangers have allowed just 1.9 goals per game, 19 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +11 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

