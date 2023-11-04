Rangers vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of streaking clubs meet when the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX. The Rangers have won six in a row, but the Wild are on a four-game losing streak.
Rangers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are an underdog for the first time this season.
- New York has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the -105 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- New York has played three games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Rangers vs Wild Additional Info
Rangers vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|35 (8th)
|Goals
|30 (18th)
|42 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|19 (2nd)
|6 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|12 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (12th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers' 30 total goals (three per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Rangers have allowed just 1.9 goals per game, 19 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +11 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
