Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Wild on November 4, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Artemi Panarin and others on the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Rangers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Panarin's five goals and 11 assists in 10 games for New York add up to 16 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with nine total points (seven goals and two assists).
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
