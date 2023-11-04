You can see player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Artemi Panarin and others on the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Rangers vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Panarin's five goals and 11 assists in 10 games for New York add up to 16 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with nine total points (seven goals and two assists).

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 24 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3

