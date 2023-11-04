The New York Rangers (8-2) will be monitoring two players on the injury report, including Adam Fox, as they prepare for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) at Xcel Energy Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Questionable Lower Body Filip Chytil C Questionable Upper Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 30 total goals (three per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +11 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild are seventh in the NHL in scoring (35 goals, 3.5 per game).

Minnesota has given up 42 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

