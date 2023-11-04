Two teams on runs will collide when the Minnesota Wild (four straight losses) host the New York Rangers (six consecutive wins) on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

The Rangers' matchup with the Wild will air on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX, so tune in to take in the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 19 total goals (only 1.9 per game), second in the NHL.

The Rangers' 30 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 10 5 11 16 5 1 0% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Mika Zibanejad 10 2 7 9 6 4 49.7% Chris Kreider 10 7 2 9 5 3 31.2% K'Andre Miller 10 1 6 7 2 7 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 31st in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Wild's 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

Wild Key Players