How to Watch the Rangers vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two teams on runs will collide when the Minnesota Wild (four straight losses) host the New York Rangers (six consecutive wins) on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Rangers' matchup with the Wild will air on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX, so tune in to take in the action.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs Wild Additional Info
|Wild vs Rangers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Rangers Prediction
|Wild vs Rangers Player Props
|Wild vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 19 total goals (only 1.9 per game), second in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 30 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|10
|5
|11
|16
|5
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|10
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|49.7%
|Chris Kreider
|10
|7
|2
|9
|5
|3
|31.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|10
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 31st in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Wild's 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|10
|2
|8
|10
|5
|4
|28.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|10
|5
|5
|10
|2
|2
|49.8%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|10
|3
|7
|10
|11
|5
|-
|Ryan Hartman
|10
|6
|3
|9
|8
|8
|43.3%
|Jacob Middleton
|10
|2
|5
|7
|3
|4
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.