Saturday's NHL lineup features a likely close contest between the New York Rangers (8-2) and the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Rangers are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Wild (-105) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Rangers vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Rangers vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 10 times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 8-2 in those games.

The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and have not secured an upset.

New York is 8-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Minnesota has been an underdog with -105 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

