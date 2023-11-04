The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 109-107 win versus the Bulls, Dinwiddie had 10 points, nine assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league last year, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics conceded 23.1 assists per game last year (second in the league).

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 17 3 8 1 1 3 1/5/2023 40 18 1 5 2 0 0 11/23/2022 32 15 4 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.