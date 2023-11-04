Based on our computer projection model, the Monmouth Hawks will defeat the Stony Brook Seawolves when the two teams play at Kessler Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-27.5) 57.4 Monmouth 42, Stony Brook 15

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves is 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Seawolves have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Seawolves vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Monmouth 34.6 26.8 47.0 20.7 27.2 30.4 Stony Brook 14.4 37.3 13.3 32.0 15.5 42.5

