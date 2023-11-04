The Monmouth Hawks (3-5) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-8) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kessler Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

Offensively, Monmouth has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FCS by totaling 438.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 61st (351.1 yards allowed per game). Stony Brook's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 461.1 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 93rd with 317.8 total yards per contest.

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: Kessler Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Stony Brook Monmouth 317.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.9 (19th) 461.1 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (58th) 96.4 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.6 (14th) 221.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (41st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has thrown for 1,636 yards on 55.1% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has rushed for 234 yards on 40 carries so far this year.

Roland Dempster has totaled 221 yards on 54 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Johnson has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 627 (78.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Cook has 30 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 323 yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jayce Freeman's 17 catches (on 24 targets) have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has compiled 1,772 yards (221.5 ypg) on 154-of-247 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 172 times for 1,173 yards (146.6 per game), scoring eight times.

Sone Ntoh has carried the ball 43 times for 340 yards (42.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller's leads his squad with 760 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 63 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has caught 24 passes for 344 yards (43.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

TJ Speight has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in 17 receptions for 163 yards, an average of 20.4 yards per contest.

