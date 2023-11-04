New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tioga County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tioga County, New York has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tioga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Walton Senior High School at Tioga Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Conklin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newark Valley Senior High School at Delaware Academy High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Delhi, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
