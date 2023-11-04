The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick 2022-23 stats and insights

Pitlick scored in seven of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Pitlick produced no points on the power play last season.

Pitlick's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

