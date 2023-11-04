Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 4?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick 2022-23 stats and insights
- Pitlick scored in seven of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Pitlick produced no points on the power play last season.
- Pitlick's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.
Wild 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
