The New York Rangers, including Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. There are prop bets for Trocheck available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Trocheck has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 10 games this year, Trocheck has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Trocheck has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Trocheck goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Trocheck has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

