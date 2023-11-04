The Duquesne Dukes are expected to win their matchup against the Wagner Seahawks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wagner vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Duquesne (-17.5) 49.1 Duquesne 33, Wagner 16

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Seahawks games.

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-3-0).

Out of Dukes three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Seahawks vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 13.0 28.0 20.3 20.3 8.6 32.6 Duquesne 28.8 31.9 43.7 20.7 19.8 38.6

