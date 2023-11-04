The Wagner Seahawks (3-5) meet a fellow NEC opponent when they visit the Duquesne Dukes (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium.

While Wagner's defense ranks 77th with 28.0 points allowed per game, the Seahawks have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (13.0 points per game). In terms of points scored Duquesne ranks 42nd in the FCS (28.8 points per game), and it is 101st on the other side of the ball (31.9 points allowed per game).

Wagner vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Wagner vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

Wagner Duquesne 274.0 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.8 (46th) 374.6 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.0 (50th) 111.1 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.3 (30th) 162.9 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (64th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 1,189 yards (148.6 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 53% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 109 rushing yards on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has 423 rushing yards on 101 carries.

Rickey Spruill has carried the ball 65 times for 302 yards (37.8 per game).

Jaylen Bonelli has hauled in 26 catches for 410 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trevor Shorter has caught 16 passes while averaging 29.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Mark Didio has hauled in 28 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has compiled 1,527 yards on 52.7% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.

Taj Butts is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 461 yards, or 57.6 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Edward Robinson III has totaled 449 yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

DJ Powell paces his squad with 490 receiving yards on 24 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Keshawn Brown has caught 28 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (56.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tedy Afful's 24 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

