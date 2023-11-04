Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 10, the slate includes three games that feature teams from the Ivy League. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Pennsylvania Quakers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
