The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2), who have won six straight, on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a record of 8-2 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime matchups.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

New York has won both games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have earned 12 points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.

New York has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 7th 3.50 Goals Scored 3.00 18th 31st 4.20 Goals Allowed 1.90 2nd 18th 30.7 Shots 28.0 28th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 26.2 1st 19th 15.79% Power Play % 32.43% 3rd 32nd 63.64% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

Rangers vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.